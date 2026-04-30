W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 147.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,569 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat and companyraised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance, driven by strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales and strength in neuroscience (Botox/Vraylar). That top‑line beat and guidance lift are the main reasons the stock is trading higher today. AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 revenue beat and companyraised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance, driven by strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales and strength in neuroscience (Botox/Vraylar). That top‑line beat and guidance lift are the main reasons the stock is trading higher today. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie filed for FDA approval to expand Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to severe alopecia areata and reported strong Phase 3 data—successful label expansion would broaden a high‑growth franchise and support longer‑term revenue upside. AbbVie Submits Application to FDA for Upadacitinib

AbbVie filed for FDA approval to expand Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to severe alopecia areata and reported strong Phase 3 data—successful label expansion would broaden a high‑growth franchise and support longer‑term revenue upside. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie took a strategic option/warrant position with Kestrel (KRAS program) and continues external R&D partnerships (e.g., EvolveImmune milestone) — these expand oncology exposure but are longer‑dated potential drivers rather than immediate EPS levers. AbbVie sinks talons into KRAS with right to buy Kestrel

AbbVie took a strategic option/warrant position with Kestrel (KRAS program) and continues external R&D partnerships (e.g., EvolveImmune milestone) — these expand oncology exposure but are longer‑dated potential drivers rather than immediate EPS levers. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was reported at $2.65 — while many outlets framed results as a beat on revenue and guidance, EPS compared mixedly to different consensus numbers (some providers showed a slight miss/on‑par), which has created some investor push‑pull and intra‑day volatility. AbbVie (ABBV) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted EPS was reported at $2.65 — while many outlets framed results as a beat on revenue and guidance, EPS compared mixedly to different consensus numbers (some providers showed a slight miss/on‑par), which has created some investor push‑pull and intra‑day volatility. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY26 to $14.13 from $14.55; FY27 to $16.10 from $16.16) — modest analyst downgrades add downward pressure, though cuts are small relative to the company’s raised 2026 guidance range. Erste Group analyst note (via MarketBeat)

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.67. The company has a market cap of $361.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $176.57 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here