W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Takes Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,275 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $301,532,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $19,391,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,902 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Up 3.4%

CVS opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 192.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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