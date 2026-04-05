Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,085 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,073 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,411,542,000 after acquiring an additional 377,369 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,609 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $475,633,000 after acquiring an additional 359,123 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,845,285 shares of the energy company's stock worth $449,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,636 shares of the energy company's stock worth $419,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,776,978 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $417,554,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lifted its price target to $330 and kept a Buy rating, signaling notable Wall Street conviction that U.S. LNG exporters like Cheniere will benefit from Middle East supply disruptions. Read More.

Citi lifted its price target to $330 and kept a Buy rating, signaling notable Wall Street conviction that U.S. LNG exporters like Cheniere will benefit from Middle East supply disruptions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cheniere reported record production, a big EPS beat and strong distributable cash flow, supporting near-term profitability and capacity to fund expansion and buybacks. Read More.

Cheniere reported record production, a big EPS beat and strong distributable cash flow, supporting near-term profitability and capacity to fund expansion and buybacks. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Substantial completion announced for Train 5 at Corpus Christi Stage 3 increases export capacity and crystallizes expansion value for future cargo volumes. Read More.

Substantial completion announced for Train 5 at Corpus Christi Stage 3 increases export capacity and crystallizes expansion value for future cargo volumes. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader market tailwind: U.S. LNG exports hit record highs as Middle East disruptions push buyers toward U.S. supply, a structural demand boost for Cheniere as the largest U.S. exporter. Read More.

Broader market tailwind: U.S. LNG exports hit record highs as Middle East disruptions push buyers toward U.S. supply, a structural demand boost for Cheniere as the largest U.S. exporter. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and “priced‑in” debate — some analyst notes and commentary say much of the Iran‑driven upside may already be reflected in LNG’s rally, limiting incremental upside absent further shocks. Read More.

Coverage and “priced‑in” debate — some analyst notes and commentary say much of the Iran‑driven upside may already be reflected in LNG’s rally, limiting incremental upside absent further shocks. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk: analysts caution that persistently high LNG prices could eventually dampen demand or complicate contract/expansion dynamics, a longer‑term industry risk to monitor. Read More.

Macro risk: analysts caution that persistently high LNG prices could eventually dampen demand or complicate contract/expansion dynamics, a longer‑term industry risk to monitor. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational setback: Sabine Pass is trimming output after an outage on one production unit — a near‑term hit to volumes and revenue that could temper upside while repairs are underway. Read More.

Operational setback: Sabine Pass is trimming output after an outage on one production unit — a near‑term hit to volumes and revenue that could temper upside while repairs are underway. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent large sales by EVP Sean Markowitz and CFO Zach Davis (SEC filings disclosed) may create short‑term selling pressure or raise investor questions about timing of personal liquidity events. Read More. Read More.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $281.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $300.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $242.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.84.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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