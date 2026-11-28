Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090,934 shares of the company's stock after selling 552,004 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $680,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,118,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,896.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 135,818 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 83.3% in the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 110,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the company's stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company's stock.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM opened at $131.02 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $771.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.10 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 60.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.1950 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a precious metals streaming company. It provides mining companies with upfront financing in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the gold, silver and other metals produced by their mines at agreed-upon prices. This model gives Wheaton exposure to mine production without directly operating the mines. The company's portfolio includes streams on mines and development projects in multiple regions, including North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

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