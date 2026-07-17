Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Shares Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Free Report) by 196.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,697 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,903 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,962 shares of the company's stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,422,618 shares of the company's stock worth $130,628,000 after buying an additional 1,591,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 312,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company's stock.

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Whirlpool Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $100.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.99). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Whirlpool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $54.89.

View Our Latest Report on WHR

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Further Reading

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