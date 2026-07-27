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Whitebox Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Hudson Pacific Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Whitebox Advisors increased its Hudson Pacific Properties stake by 1,618.4% in the first quarter, acquiring 178,077 additional shares for a total of 189,080 shares valued at approximately $1.12 million.
  • Other institutional investors also expanded their positions, and hedge funds and other institutions now own 97.58% of HPP’s outstanding stock.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $14.32. HPP recently traded at $15.24, while its latest quarterly results beat estimates on both adjusted earnings and revenue despite reporting negative net margins.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Free Report) by 1,618.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 178,077 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,463 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,580 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18,343.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,571,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 657.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,617,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,409,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.9%

HPP stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $826.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $21.70.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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