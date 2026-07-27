Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Evolution Global Acquisition Corp $EVOX

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EVOX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of Evolution Global Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,654,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,260,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,014,000. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Evolution Global Acquisition from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVOX

Evolution Global Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOX opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.03. Evolution Global Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Evolution Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Evolution Global Acquisition Company Profile

Evolution Global Acquisition NASDAQ: EVOX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq stock market. As a blank‑check company, its primary business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination, merger or other acquisition that takes a target company public through the SPAC structure. The vehicle provides a means for investors to gain exposure to prospective private companies seeking public market access via a negotiated transaction with the sponsor.

SPACs like Evolution Global Acquisition typically raise capital in an initial public offering and hold funds in trust while they evaluate potential transaction opportunities.

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