Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,932 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $521.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $480.50 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company's 50 day moving average price is $509.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $656.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $662.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here