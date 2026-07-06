Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $11.61 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,615 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Sun Communities Stock Up 0.0%

Sun Communities stock opened at $123.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.79. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. This represents a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,002,718.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 857,761 shares in the company, valued at $102,897,009.56. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUI

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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