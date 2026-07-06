Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 30,846 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 4,983.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 30,846 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,536.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 190.2% during the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 6,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $975.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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