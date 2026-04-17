Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,973 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,066 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $61,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $598.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $458.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.59 and a 200-day moving average of $514.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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