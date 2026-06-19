Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes $75.86 Million Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155,697 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $75,863,000. United Therapeutics accounts for 5.5% of Wick Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC owned 0.36% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

View Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $536.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.32. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.40, for a total value of $5,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,540,358.40. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,468 shares of company stock worth $364,004,497. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here