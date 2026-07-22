Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,429 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.45% of Willdan Group worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLDN. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 56,676 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $5,190,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,851,499.50. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Willdan Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Willdan Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Willdan Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WLDN

Willdan Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.13. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Willdan Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.17 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

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