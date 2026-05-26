Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,800 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 1.19% of Willdan Group worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,615 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Willdan Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,925 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Willdan Group Stock Performance

WLDN opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.17 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Willdan Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLDN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 56,676 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $5,190,388.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,525 shares in the company, valued at $22,851,499.50. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Cohen sold 6,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $490,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,865.18. This represents a 22.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 72,667 shares of company stock worth $6,606,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

Further Reading

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