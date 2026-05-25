William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 192,956 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,377 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 192,956 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Integer worth $36,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 14.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,632 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 267,613 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth about $1,890,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 50,787.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 29,500,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Integer

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $70,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at $372,385. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Integer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Integer

Integer Price Performance

ITGR opened at $89.34 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $426.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Integer's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Integer

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its FY2026 earnings estimate for Integer to $6.05 per share from $6.40, signaling softer profit expectations for the medical equipment maker.

Zacks Research lowered its FY2026 earnings estimate for Integer to $6.05 per share from $6.40, signaling softer profit expectations for the medical equipment maker. Negative Sentiment: The firm also trimmed near-term estimates for Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and FY2028, reinforcing concerns that earnings growth may be more uneven than previously expected.

The firm also trimmed near-term estimates for Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and FY2028, reinforcing concerns that earnings growth may be more uneven than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: A Globe and Mail item titled “Integer Holdings Earnings Call Flags Tough 2026” suggests the company’s latest commentary pointed to a difficult operating year ahead, which may be pressuring sentiment. Article Title

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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