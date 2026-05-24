William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,159 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,025,220 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of nVent Electric worth $140,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Glj Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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