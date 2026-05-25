William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,321 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $45,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $37,109,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JLL stock opened at $292.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.82. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $211.86 and a twelve month high of $363.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $368.33.

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About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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