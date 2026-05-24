William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $124.98 Million Stake in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.93% of Glaukos worth $124,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Glaukos by 1,405.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 229,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 67,668 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Glaukos by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company's stock.

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Key Glaukos News

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Glaukos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, Director Leana Wen sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,585.65. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,000,921.28. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,363 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $120.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34. Glaukos Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $148.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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