William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $28.45 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,239 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $28,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496,137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $335,682,000 after buying an additional 76,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,267,687 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $326,664,000 after buying an additional 124,426 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,676,422 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $244,250,000 after buying an additional 315,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,430,896 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,087,000 after buying an additional 745,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $89,377,000 after buying an additional 1,620,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $351,450.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $561,224.74. This trade represents a 38.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $70.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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