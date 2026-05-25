William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $28.95 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,707 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.44% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $28,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 38.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 702 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $244,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,030,141.88. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $52,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,951.08. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a PE ratio of 124.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $198.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. U.S. Physical Therapy's dividend payout ratio is presently 368.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $113.00 to $98.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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