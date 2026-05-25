William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $33.61 Million Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,388 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 20,340 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.13% of Huron Consulting Group worth $33,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,686.44. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,211,514.56. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $224,707. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $105.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.29. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $186.77. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huron Consulting Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huron Consulting Group wasn't on the list.

While Huron Consulting Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here