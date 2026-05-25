William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $46.63 Million Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,790 shares of the company's stock after selling 377,753 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.20% of Establishment Labs worth $46,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 418,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $72.19 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.12. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 218.77% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Establishment Labs

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $7,919,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 927,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,952,351.68. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock worth $22,854,538 in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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