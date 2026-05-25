William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $59.56 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 291,753 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.86% of BellRing Brands worth $59,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 439.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,998.98. The trade was a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $8.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 6.78%.BellRing Brands's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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