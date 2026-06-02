William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:JPM opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $795.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here