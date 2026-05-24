William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $97.22 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,920 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 112,637 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Encompass Health worth $97,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2,468.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,353 shares of the company's stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,753 shares of the company's stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Encompass Health Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of EHC opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.77 and a 1-year high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,277,259.00. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,557,775. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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