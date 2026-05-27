William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $7.77 Million in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 984,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,771,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Amprius Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 12,063.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,854 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 11.2%

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,280,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 28,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $426,129.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 804,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,898,821.22. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,610,522 shares of company stock valued at $43,769,962. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amprius Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amprius Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Amprius Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here