William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 890,861 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $16,249,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of ADMA Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,334,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,141,840 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $60,719,000 after purchasing an additional 826,415 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,695,923 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $68,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 516,588 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,016 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve Elms bought 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,038,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,958. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 6.95. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.83.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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