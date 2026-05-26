William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 171,573 DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171,573 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $11,387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in DexCom by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,122 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $379,990. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DexCom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $81.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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