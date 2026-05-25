William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 132,482 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $30,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 933.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,343 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,033 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,466 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $27.07 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 34.74%.The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio is 87.22%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

See Also

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