William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 10,357 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,839 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,252.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $16,943,689. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $50,584.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715.85. This represents a 71.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 29,424 shares valued at $5,944,433. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TKO opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $191.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.91. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.29 and a twelve month high of $226.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 116.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TKO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

See Also

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