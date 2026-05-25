William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 148,378 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,343 shares of the company's stock after selling 148,378 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Helios Technologies worth $31,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,681,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,530,525 shares of the company's stock worth $79,787,000 after acquiring an additional 112,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,598,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,861 shares of the company's stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLIO opened at $78.99 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.23. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from Helios Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Helios Technologies's payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLIO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $229,440.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,171,444.16. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

See Also

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