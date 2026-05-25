William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 153,811 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 153,811 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $36,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 179.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $180,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,056.80. This represents a 13.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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