William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 17,157 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802,571 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,157 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 5.03% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $122,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 42.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $3,993,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 308.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, EVP Jonathan Myers bought 1,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,837.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 45,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404.66. This represents a 3.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 399,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $32,962,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,816,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,995,958.06. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 512,234 shares of company stock worth $42,516,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $888.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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