William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,590,339 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,535 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 2,590,339 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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