William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 313,016 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584,072 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 313,016 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of ExlService worth $109,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,428.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

ExlService Stock Up 1.0%

EXLS opened at $29.51 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

ExlService declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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