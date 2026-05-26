William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 36,836 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,254 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 36,836 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 130 shares of the construction company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 397 shares of the construction company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $668.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $732.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $179.46 and a one year high of $893.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $551.27 and its 200 day moving average is $427.36.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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