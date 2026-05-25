William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 69,785 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,972 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,785 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $35,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 1,973 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $109,975.02. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,803.34. This represents a 8.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATMU. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $48.88 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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