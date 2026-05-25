William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 94,656 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,362 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 94,656 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Sanmina worth $34,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Amundi bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sanmina by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 572.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $246.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business's fifty day moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.93. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.45 and a 52 week high of $255.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total transaction of $27,087,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,227,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,917,805.32. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 26,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total value of $5,606,011.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,533.27. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 157,532 shares of company stock valued at $34,792,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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