William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 348,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,254,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,457.94. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 525,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,167,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:BE opened at $302.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,043.97 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $322.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $206.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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