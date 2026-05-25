William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 21,402 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.85% of ICU Medical worth $30,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 70.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $978,363.60. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ICU Medical from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $133.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.70. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $160.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $525.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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