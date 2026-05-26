William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,752 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Armstrong World Industries worth $23,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 571.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,696 shares of the construction company's stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 142.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 63.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,181 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 144.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,136 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $291,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.06 and a 12-month high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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