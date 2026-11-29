PointState Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,216 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 757,653 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 0.1% of PointState Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PointState Capital LP's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $32,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. James T. Borello RIA bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director Robb E. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.24 per share, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 104,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,960. This represents a 16.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $148,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 260,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,303,410.03. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $435,160. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Williams Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies is an energy infrastructure company focused primarily on gathering, processing, transporting and storing natural gas. Its pipelines and related facilities connect production areas with utilities, power generators, industrial customers and other markets. The company operates across several U.S. regions, including the Northeast, the Rocky Mountain area and the Gulf Coast. Its assets include Transco, a major natural gas pipeline system that transports gas from the Gulf Coast and other supply regions to markets along the East Coast, as well as gathering and processing facilities in key producing basins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report).

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