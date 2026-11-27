Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,709 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 107,211 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $41,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 945 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.0% during the third quarter. Focused Alpha LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WSM opened at $212.64 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $274.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.94.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 53.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Williams-Sonoma from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.45.

View Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.61, for a total transaction of $671,757.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,184.18. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 794 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $200,199.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,371,124.56. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,361 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,953. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer focused on home furnishings, housewares and related products. Its portfolio includes Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham. The company sells furniture, home décor, kitchenware, cookware, textiles, lighting and accessories through retail stores and e-commerce channels. Its brands serve customers furnishing and decorating homes, as well as those seeking cooking and entertaining products. Founded in 1956 by Chuck Williams, the business began with a store in Sonoma, California.

See Also

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