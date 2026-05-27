Williamson Legacy Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,729 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies makes up 1.7% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,633,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,025.91. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

SOFI stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 2.12. The business's fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

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