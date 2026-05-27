Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $503.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $309.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.62 and a 1-year high of $506.96. The company has a market cap of $821.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to draw bullish attention after reporting strong Q1 results, including 38% revenue growth and 57% year-over-year growth in its data center segment, reinforcing the view that AI and server chips are driving the stock higher. Article Title

AMD continues to draw bullish attention after reporting strong Q1 results, including 38% revenue growth and 57% year-over-year growth in its data center segment, reinforcing the view that AI and server chips are driving the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight AMD as a possible future trillion-dollar semiconductor company, with analysts pointing to major AI catalysts and continued upside in the company’s CPU and accelerator roadmap. Article Title

Multiple articles highlight AMD as a possible future trillion-dollar semiconductor company, with analysts pointing to major AI catalysts and continued upside in the company’s CPU and accelerator roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism remains elevated, with analyst coverage still leaning bullish and recent price-target hikes underscoring expectations for more gains as AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond Nvidia. Article Title

Wall Street optimism remains elevated, with analyst coverage still leaning bullish and recent price-target hikes underscoring expectations for more gains as AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond Nvidia. Positive Sentiment: AMD also gained support from a broader AI-chip rally, as investors rotated into semiconductor names on improving market sentiment and rising demand for AI infrastructure hardware. Article Title

AMD also gained support from a broader AI-chip rally, as investors rotated into semiconductor names on improving market sentiment and rising demand for AI infrastructure hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that AMD has already had a very large rally, which may limit near-term upside even though the long-term fundamentals remain constructive. Article Title

Some coverage notes that AMD has already had a very large rally, which may limit near-term upside even though the long-term fundamentals remain constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Ark Invest’s continued selling of AMD shares is a mild sentiment headwind, but it does not appear to outweigh the broader bullish AI narrative. Article Title

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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