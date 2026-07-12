Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,433 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $64,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company's stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Willis Towers Watson Public News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lucy Clarke bought 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the purchase, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WTW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $374.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WTW stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.65. 385,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,348. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $240.61 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $261.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.19.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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