WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 494.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,917 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in WillScot were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WillScot by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 4,317 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $111,896.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 414,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,409.28. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,781 shares of company stock worth $4,205,113. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.25.

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WillScot Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $548.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.17 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.WillScot's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WillScot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.68%.

WillScot Profile

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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