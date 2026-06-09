WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.64.

Read Our Latest Report on AHR

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $96,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,518.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 3.8%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.41%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

See Also

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