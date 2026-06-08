WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 568.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,210 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 113,276 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,063,000 after buying an additional 126,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,236,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $540,730,000 after buying an additional 8,212,504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,824 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,816,000 after buying an additional 907,509 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 238,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 144,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $19.80 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is 381.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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