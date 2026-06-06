WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 18,354 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 547.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Domino's Pizza worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,391 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $432,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,830 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $397,100,000 after acquiring an additional 78,594 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $381,254,000 after acquiring an additional 910,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $321,415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $313.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a one year low of $297.48 and a one year high of $496.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $339.09 and its 200-day moving average is $382.59.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.Domino's Pizza's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $418.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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